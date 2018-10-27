2016 Campaign Redux–Candidate Donald Trump Expounds on His Foreign Policy Views, says Nuclear war #1 problem

‘It’s a very scary nuclear world and the biggest problem, to me, in the world, is nuclear, and proliferation…I personally think it’s the biggest problem the world has, nuclear capability, the single biggest problem. When people talk global warming, I say the global warming that we have to be careful of is nuclear global warming. The power of weaponry today is beyond anything ever thought of, it’s unthinkable, the power. You look at Hiroshima and you can multiply that times many, many times, is what you have today. And to me, it’s the single biggest, it’s the single biggest problem.’