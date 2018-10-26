The miracle of the ram

ed note–again, that the following discussion about to take place here is only doing so now in 2018, thousands of years after such a discussion should have begun, not only speaks volumes as to why mankind now finds itself in the EXTREMELY precarious situation that it does vis a vis a particular group of megalomaniacal characters bent on worldwide domination and threatening to incinerate the entire world if they do not get their way, but as well, the fact that there seems to be no rational approach to dealing with the troubles in the world–political, cultural, economic, etc–that are the direct result of the toxic influence which this statistically-insignificant substratum of humanity holds over human affairs.