FLASHBACK – Manufacturing Terrorism: Osama bin Laden's fighters train in Britain

INDIAN EXPRESS, 07 NOVEMBER 1999 – Scores of Muslim fundamentalists are receiving weapons training at secret locations across Britain so that they can join fighting groups headed by Osama Bin Laden, the world’s most wanted terrorist, media reported today.

Most of the trained militants head for Chechnya where fighters led by Bin Laden’s International Islamic Front (IIF) are battling renewed Russian advances. Some of them are being sent to Kashmir, the report said.

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

