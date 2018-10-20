NEVER AGAIN! SYRIA VOWS TO DOWN ALL ISRAELI CRAFT – RUSSIA WILL ‘JAM’ ISRAELI COMMUNICATIONS

FORT RUSS – Advisor to the Russian Radio-Electronic Technologies Consortium explains how Damascus’s defense capabilities will be strengthened after the incident with the Russian plane Il-20 in Syria which was downed, according to the official story, by Syria but accurately blamed on Israel nevertheless. According to this, Israel will ‘never again’ be able to attack Syrian military assets by air. Furthermore, Russia has committed to also aid Syria towards this end. It will use its advanced communications jamming technology, including EMP, which surpasses that which is used in NATO’s arsenal, to ‘isolate’ Israeli craft in mid-air, and will also eliminate the tracking capacities of Israeli missiles and bombs. CONTINUE READING

