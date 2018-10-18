High-Level Treasury employee charged with leaking financial info on Trump team was arrested with flash drive in hand, prosecutors say

ed note–keep in mind as you read this, and especially all of you out there within ‘duh muuvmnt’ who have now found yourselves in the peculiar circumstance of standing alongside the NeoCons making up the ‘Never Trump’ screeching brigade, that this is by no means an isolated incident nor an isolated individual. Whether it is the Treasury Department, Defense, CIA, FBI, etc, etc, etc, there are THOUSANDS of moles, spies, assets, saboteurs, etc acting as the eyes, ears, and button men of La Kosher Nostra in trying to bring about the coup d’etat of a sitting president per Israel’s demands before he can move forward even as much as a millimeter with his much discussed ‘ultimate peace deal’.