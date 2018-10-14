Fugitive Prince Calls for Civil Disobedience to Change Saudi Regime

FARS NEWS – Saudi prince Khalid bin Farhan al-Saud, who has fled to Germany after the empowerment of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, called on people to overthrow the current rulers in Riyadh after the recent murder of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Al-e Saud.
“If the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi is proved, I invite all walks of life in Saudi Arabia to cooperate in a legal measure and change the political system through civil disobedience,” Farhan al-Saud wrote on his twitter page on Monday.
View original post 263 more words
Advertisements