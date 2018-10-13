Lest we forget–Trump says Saudi king ‘might not be there for 2 weeks’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–please keep in mind the vital role that the ruling family of KSA plays in furthering Israel’s interests and that it is the Saudi Royal family itself center-staged in what is now the ‘Khashoggi affair,’ and that, much like his comments a year or so ago concerning the ‘calm before the storm’ and his cryptic reference to ‘Harvey’ being such an ‘innocent name’, that Trump’s comments concerning the fall of the Saudi ruling family are all taking place within the span of the very same time frame originally referenced by Trump himself–2 weeks–and therefore likely NOT just merely coincidental. The other possibility (and particularly when gauging the manner by which the Jewish establishment spanning both the Bolshevik left and NeoCon right is in full-blown ‘moral outrage’ mode over this) is that Trump’s enemies have engineered this embroglio (coming as it has in such close proximity to Trump’s previous VERY…

View original post 567 more words