Lest We Forget– Trump says Saudi king wouldn’t last ‘2 weeks’ without US support

In election rally, president boasts he told King Salman ‘you have to pay for your military,’ amid pressure to lower oil prices
ed note–Keep in mind that having now set this precedent of not only making subordinate countries pay for the military assistance that the US provides for them, but equally important, reminding subordinate countries just who is the dog and who is the tail, that Trump could use this same template–along with what has just taken place with the likely-murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi right now being blamed on the Saudi government–in applying similar measures to Israel, a notion not that far-fetched when recalling that not only did Trump propose that very same idea–of making Israel repay the billion$ which the US has given her–and even referenced the magical ‘3 billion’ number recently in calling for cuts in foreign aid.
