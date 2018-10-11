IS ISRAEL PLANNING TO ATTACK SYRIA & RUSSIA?

FORT RUSS – By Mikhail Osherov – In recent days, political and military signs of preparation for the next attack by the State of Israel on Syria and Russia have appeared.
After the Russian leadership made a political decision to supply S-300 air defense systems and other various systems to Syria, as well as to strengthen electronic countermeasures, the tone of statements and interviews of representatives of the Israeli military-political leadership changed significantly.
