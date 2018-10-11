How They Do It– ‘Welcome to the jungle’

ed note–and, here we go again, ladies and Gentile-men…
We know, it has become a bit repetitious and tedious, but unfortunately, there are still a sizable number of ‘experts’ out there who still don’t get it and who flood the comments section of this website on a daily basis with their own particular and peculiar brand of nonsense and therefore in the interests of being thorough, we’re going to ‘do it’ once again–
The author of this piece, Robert Kagan–
Is a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster, who is very closely aligned with this guy–
David Frum, also a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster and who is closely aligned with this guy–
Eliot Cohen, also a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster, who is aligned with this guy–
Bill Kristol, also a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster…
View original post 1,594 more words
Advertisements