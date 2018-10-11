Are We Heading Towards A US-Saudi Split?

SPUTNIK – Trump may harrumph about the Saudis needing to pay for military protection, but US imperialist planners know all too well that American hegemonic ambitions in the oil-rich Middle East are totally dependent on Washington ensuring that the House of Saud remains propped up.

That’s partly because of the decades-old petrodollar system worked out between the US and Saudi Arabia in which the world’s top oil producer swore to always nominate the dollar as the currency for global energy trade. If the petrodollar system were to collapse, from say a political implosion of Saudi Arabia, then the American economy would also crash.