‘THIS IS A TEST’ — US officials try out presidential alert system

ed note–again, no one should underestimate the importance of this latest development and particularly given its timing–a mere month before midterm elections are scheduled to take place which hold in the balance the big ‘Mazel Tov’ that certain interested parties are salivating to see take place–Impeachment of a war-reluctant president and his replacement with a marinated-to-the-marrow Christian Zionist VP who can be counted on to pick up on things where they left off shortly before GWB left office.

Exactly what it is that DJT POTUS and his team are anticipating is unclear at this time, but clearly the timing of all of this more than suggests that it is related to the upcoming elections where he believes he will need to possess the power to speak to the American people directly without all the filters, noise, and disinformation that accompany any and all programming emanating from the JMSM.