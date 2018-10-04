‘THIS IS A TEST’ — US officials try out presidential alert system

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

Image result for trump on the phone

ed note–again, no one should underestimate the importance of this latest development and particularly given its timing–a mere month before midterm elections are scheduled to take place which hold in the balance the big ‘Mazel Tov’ that certain interested parties are salivating to see take place–Impeachment of a war-reluctant president and his replacement with a marinated-to-the-marrow Christian Zionist VP who can be counted on to pick up on things where they left off shortly before GWB left office.

Exactly what it is that DJT POTUS and his team are anticipating is unclear at this time, but clearly the timing of all of this more than suggests that it is related to the upcoming elections where he believes he will need to possess the power to speak to the American people directly without all the filters, noise, and disinformation that accompany any and all programming emanating from the JMSM.

View original post 264 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s