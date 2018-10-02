Russia will monitor air traffic in Israel, Saudi Arabia, Europe from Syria

ed note–just in case there were any lingering doubts as to whether or not the Russians are really as serious as they claim vis a vis maintaining their presence in the Middle East, as well as how quickly and easily all of this could get out of control if the elements bent upon getting WWIII started prove successful in their efforts, which include seeing the VERY Christian Zionist VP picture above installed in place of the present occupant who has signaled that he is not on board with any new wars for Zion’s sake.