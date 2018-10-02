Russia will monitor air traffic in Israel, Saudi Arabia, Europe from Syria

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–just in case there were any lingering doubts as to whether or not the Russians are really as serious as they claim vis a vis maintaining their presence in the Middle East, as well as how quickly and easily all of this could get out of control if the elements bent upon getting WWIII started prove successful in their efforts, which include seeing the VERY Christian Zionist VP picture above installed in place of the present occupant who has signaled that he is not on board with any new wars for Zion’s sake.

View original post 164 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s