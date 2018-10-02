Is Trump now shifting toward Abbas?

ed note–readers of this website will recall that back when Trump first issued his ‘Jew-rusalem’ declaration which then resulted in everyone, his brother, sister, cousin, manicurist, gardener, milkman and everyone else in between each losing his/her mind over the entire ordeal that it was a handful of outlets–this one included–who cautioned not to get too ‘caught up’ in the moment and to wait and see what happened next.

Furthermore, as we explained, utilizing nothing less than Israeli news sources closely tied to/aligned with Israel’s Likud, that despite the favorable noises which Netanyahu & co made about Trump’s declaration that in fact, this was something which Netanyahu did not want at that time due to the fact that the ‘status’ of Jew-rusalem has been the grenade which Israel has utilized time and again in scuttling any and all forward movement towards some resolution of the situation with the Palestinians, a fact…