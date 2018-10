How They Do It– ‘Not everyone belongs on the Supreme Court’

ed note–we’ll spare the reader the usual extended commentary in underscoring just who Jennifer Rubin is and–more importantly–who gives her her marching orders by inviting the readers to visit her Wiki page and to concentrate on a few important items contained therein, namely the Neo-Conservative (wars for Israel) media outlets for whom she was/is a writer as well as the particular political party in Israel headed by Benjamin Netanyahu with whom/for whom she maintains very close association/affiliation/loyalty.