How They Do It– ‘Not everyone belongs on the Supreme Court’

ed note–we’ll spare the reader the usual extended commentary in underscoring just who Jennifer Rubin is and–more importantly–who gives her her marching orders by inviting the readers to visit her Wiki page and to concentrate on a few important items contained therein, namely the Neo-Conservative (wars for Israel) media outlets for whom she was/is a writer as well as the particular political party in Israel headed by Benjamin Netanyahu with whom/for whom she maintains very close association/affiliation/loyalty.
We point this out again in the interests of underscoring just who is managing the planned-for implosion of Trump’s presidency, despite all the made-for-public-consumption posturing that is/has been taking place on both the American and Israeli sides of all of this.
For those a lil’ slow in the political math department, allow us to cut to the chase for you–Rubin works for Netanyahu and Likud and is only ALLOWED to add her own…
View original post 1,229 more words
Advertisements