All the Ways a Justice Kavanaugh Would Have to Recuse Himself

Given his blatant partisanship and personal animosity toward liberals, how could he be an effective member of the Supreme Court?
ed note–if the name ‘Lawrence Tribe’ rings a bell in terms of Judea, Inc’s war against Trump, it should.
Besides what his last name obviously more than slightly ‘intimates,’ he has also used his own position within the establishment in not only pushing for, but indeed, being one of the first ‘respectable’ establishment powerbrokers to publicly call for Trump’s removal over his firing of James Comey.
Now, as pertains Kavanaugh’s ascension to the highest bench in the land, again, it all goes back to two words, both of which begin with the letter ‘I’.–
Israel,
and
Impeachment.
And while tribemember Tribe is careful in his verbal black magic to avoid discussing either of the two aforelisted ‘I’ words, he does allude to the latter in his use of the…
View original post 1,052 more words
Advertisements