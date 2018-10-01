Netanyahu At Odds With Trump Over Two-State Solution

ed note–time for some ‘simple math’ again, ladies and Gentile-men, and especially for all those out there who–despite the mountain of evidence indicating the contrary, nevertheless–continue to mindlessly chirp that ‘Bibi’ and Trump are joined at the hip, that Trump was ushered effortlessly into the WH by the most well-organized/powerful ‘special interests’ in the United States–the Jewish Lobby–and that Trump is for all intents and purposes nothing but a figurehead and a drone put there to carry out the will of the Jews and especially the demands of King Bibi.