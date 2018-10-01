How They Do It– ‘Reckless Republicans aren’t giving any thought to tomorrow’

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–and, here we go again folks…

The author of this piece, Jennifer Rubin, pictured below doing the ‘Jewish thing’ at a meeting of the American Jewish Committee–

Is a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangstress and NeoCon Israel firster who played an indispensable role in selling the American people into forfeiting both the blood of their children and their tax money towards the Judaic massacre of innocents in the Middle East after 9/11 and who takes her orders from this guy, pictured on the right–

–Staring intently at VP Mike Pence and with obvious big plans in his eyes.

Now, as a devout and devoted follower of Judaism, all can rest assured that there is a certain degree of genuine, organic, DNA-driven animus that Rubin entertains against the very Roman Catholic and very pro-life contender for the Supreme Court Brent Kavanaugh and that she feeds this personal hatred all by…

View original post 1,137 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s