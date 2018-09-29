US will not drive Iranian forces out of Syria, hopes Syrian govt won’t need them

“We are not going to force Iranians out of Syria. We don’t even think the Russians can force the Iranians out of Syria because force implies force, military action,”Jeffrey said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Thursday. Jeffrey explained:
SPUTNIK – The United States will not force the Iranian forces out of Syria, and hopes that the Syrian government at some point will not feel the need to have them in the country, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey told reporters.
“We are not going to force Iranians out of Syria. We don’t even think the Russians can force the Iranians out of Syria because force implies force, military action,”Jeffrey said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Thursday. Jeffrey explained:
