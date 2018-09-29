The Judeo-Protestant War Against The Slavic And Orthodox World

FORT RUSS – The ongoing controversy and potential schism within Orthodoxy is a socio-psychological and geopolitical warfare project of Atlanticism upon the Slavic and Orthodox world. Orthodoxy has proven a resilient institution and faith, which has provided not only for its more strict observers but also for broad secular communities at large, a shield from the travesties of modernity, finance capitalism, and globalization.

Working with western intelligence agents, Poroshenko conspired with a corrupt and ill-suited Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, and went over the legitimate leadership of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and declared it autocephalous – contrary to the Ukrainian Church’s own pleading and warning. The move was anticanonical, illegal by the Church’s rules, and essentially Papistic in terms of the authority declared by Bartholomew I, who will have to ‘answer for his sins in the hereafter if they are not rectified’, according to the Russian Church.