How They Do It–Netanyahu vows to keep an ‘open mind’ on US peace plan

Netanyahu tells CNN he won’t voice support for 2 states, prefers ‘substance’ over ‘labels’; would like to see Palestinians ‘have all the power to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us’
ed note–a few protocols to keep in mind here–
1. The only ‘vow’ that a Jew like Netanyahu can be counted on to keep is to act as a toxic, corrosive force upon any and all Gentile societies and to see Israel raised up as the supreme world power in accordance with Judaism’s messianic prophecies found within the Torah that have been around since a penniless nomad named Abraham began hearing voices in his head telling him to slay his first-born son as a ‘sacrifice’ to the Judaic god, Yahweh.
2. The ‘open mind’ to which Netanyahu is referring is the bullet hole he imagines putting in Trump’s head in the same way that Netanyahu’s associates did…
