How They Do It–Netanyahu vows to keep an ‘open mind’ on US peace plan

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

MUST READ

The Ugly Truth

Netanyahu tells CNN he won’t voice support for 2 states, prefers ‘substance’ over ‘labels’; would like to see Palestinians ‘have all the power to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us’

ed note–a few protocols to keep in mind here–

1. The only ‘vow’ that a Jew like Netanyahu can be counted on to keep is to act as a toxic, corrosive force upon any and all Gentile societies and to see Israel raised up as the supreme world power in accordance with Judaism’s messianic prophecies found within the Torah that have been around since a penniless nomad named Abraham began hearing voices in his head telling him to slay his first-born son as a ‘sacrifice’ to the Judaic god, Yahweh.

2. The ‘open mind’ to which Netanyahu is referring is the bullet hole he imagines putting in Trump’s head in the same way that Netanyahu’s associates did…

View original post 1,139 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s