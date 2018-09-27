U.S. president for first time publicly supports two-state solution for Mideast conflict, says Israel will have to ‘do something good’ for Palestinians Staś Uncategorized September 27, 2018 0 Minutes The Ugly Truth Naftali Bennett responds with ‘a Palestinian state, which is a disaster for Israel, will not be established.’ View original post 542 more words Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View all posts by Staś Published September 27, 2018