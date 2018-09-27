Trump: Two-state Solution Will Be ‘Like a Real Estate Deal’

ed note–please consider the nuanced insult that has just been introduced into all of this by Trump.

The Jews believe that Judea, Resurrecta is nothing less than the tectonic decision on the part of their god, Yahweh, in making his will known to all mankind that his decrees as laid out in the Torah are back in full force, and in doing so, is putting the royal flush on 2,000 years of history.

Trump is saying it is no more than a ‘real estate deal’ where everyone can walk away happy.

