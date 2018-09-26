Why Donald Trump is dangerous for Israel

The Ugly Truth

In weakening America’s role on the world stage, the President is diminishing the strategic asset that is Israel’s alliance with the US



ed note–by all means, all those out there making up the tweeker brigade within the 911 trooth muuvmnt who remain stuck in 1st gear when it comes to understanding the more complicated and convoluted political antics taking place between Trump and Judea, Inc these days–pay no mind whatsoever to glaringly important OpEd pieces such as this appearing–not in some little berg in upstate New York full of liberal American Jews, but–in Israel.

Please note what has our unesteemed Hebraic author’s panties in a pinch–

1. Trump is abandoning ‘internationalist’ institutions in favor of American sovereignty

2. Trump is weakening America’s role as an ‘enlightened hegemon’, his words verbatim.