Emotional intelligence–How Moses turned to song, music, poetry, literature, and metaphor to entrench Torah in the hearts of the Israelites 

The Ugly Truth

ed note–Apologies to the reader ahead of time for being forced to wade through this all-too typical meandering verbosity of Judaic discourse, but there is actually a very important lesson to be learned here.

In a conversation with a reader here just the other day, the question was raised as to whether or not the bible was the ‘word of God’, and in particular that portion of it that pre-dates the arrival of Jesus Christ, meaning the Torah or what Christians call the Old Testament.