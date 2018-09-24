Donald Trump Thinks the Jews Aren’t Grateful Enough

The Ugly Truth

Recent report warns of ‘growing frustration’ in the Trump White House for U.S. Jews’ lack of appreciation for his policies toward Israel.

ed note–amongst rational, critical thinkers who have been paying attention, it should not need reminding, but for the sake of those a lil’ slow in the ‘political math’ department, we’ll go ahead and do it anyway–

WHAT ON EARTH IS TRUMP TALKING ABOUT??? THE JOOZ LOOOOOVE HIM…THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA–FIRMLY IN THE HANDS OF JEWISH INTERESTS–FALLS ALL OVER ITSELF ON A DAILY BASIS FAWNING OVER HIM. THERE IS NO ‘DEEP STATE’ TIED TO ISRAEL TRYING TO IMPLODE HIS PRESIDENCY AND USHER IN A DIED-IN-THE-WOOL CHRISTIAN ZIONIST MIKE PENCE.