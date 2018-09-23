How They Do It– ‘Trump’s Final Days’

ed note–Keep in mind that in times past, when some TOTAL lackey for Judea, Inc was in office doing exactly as his handlers in Tel Aviv demanded and concerned voices at the time were sounding the alarm that either distracting wars were in the making or else that elections could be suspended in a time of deliberately-contrived emergency in order for said lackey to remain in office indefinitely, that such voices were accused by the establishment press–otherwise referred to regularly here as the JMSM–of being alarmist conspiracy theorists, unhinged from reality and blinded by their own personal hatred for said political lackey.