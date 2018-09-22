Texas Schools to Teach Biblical Law And Arabs Rejection of Israel Is Responsible Conflict

ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS – High school textbooks in Texas point out that the Arab world’s rejection of Israel is responsible for ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Texas State Board of Education voted on Friday to keep a social studies requirement that high school students learn that “Arab rejection of the State of Israel has led to ongoing conflict” in the section on “the rise of independence movements in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia and reasons for ongoing conflicts,” the Dallas Morning News reported.