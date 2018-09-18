2 US billionaire Jews who love Israel but hate Trump

The Ugly Truth

Seth Klarman and Les Wexner signal that a hawkish pro-Israel agenda doesn’t justify the damage they feel Trump is doing to America and to its democratic institutions

ed note–the excuses which both give for their turning their financial guns against Trump, i.e. the ‘damage’ they feel he is doing to America and its ‘democratic institutions’–are just the typical business of deception that attends any and all Judaic maneuvers and mechanics. These 2 Jews, along with all their counterparts, don’t give a damn about America or her ‘democratic institutions’. They know the damage that they and their cousins have wrought on America’s well-being, from their control over the economy to Hollywood, AIPAC, 9/11, JFK, USS LIBERTY, the ‘war on terror’ and all the rest.

Their ‘turning’ on Trump is due entirely to the fact that by his brash and independent maneuvers–and in particular Jew-rusalem, his entente with Putin and the ‘ultimate…

