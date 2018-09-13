The Heifer Of The Apocalypse: Birth of red heifer in Israel may signal coming of Jewish Moshiach, Hebrew scholars say

MUST READ
RT – A Jewish group says an apparently completely red heifer has been born – the first in 2,000 years – thus fulfilling a biblical prophecy that signals the coming of the [Jewish] Messiah [ aka, our Anti-Christ], which Christians believe will end with an apocalypse.
The birth of the potential cow of prophecy was announced by the Temple Institute, a group which says it is “dedicated to every aspect of the Holy Temple of Jerusalem.” “On the 17th day of Elul, 5778, [August 28, 2018], a red heifer was born in the land of Israel,” the group wrote on its Facebook page.
The organization says that the female baby cow foreshadows the construction of the Third Temple in Jerusalem, heralding the arrival of the Jewish Messiah. Evangelical Christian theologians also believe the construction of the Third Temple will lead to Judgment Day. CONTINUE READING
Advertisements