After US shuts PLO mission, Abbas said to mull severing last ties with Trump

The Ugly Truth

PA leader may cut security links with DC, said to be furious with US president; Abbas officials describe Trump as ‘enemy of the Palestinian people,’ warn of explosion of violence

ed note–That sound of snickering and sneering that everyone hears is Netanyahu and his people who–rather than coming out in the open, front and center, in opposing Trump’s ‘peace deal’ (which they welcome as much as venereal disease wants penicillin) are utilizing the Palestinians instead in scuttling the entire process, and something which unfortunately the Palestinians are all too willing to do for them.

Just a little reminder of what Mossad goombah Rafael ‘Stinking Raffy’ Eitan said–

‘Once we Jews have settled the land, all that they (the Arabs) will be able to do is scurry around like drugged cockroaches.’