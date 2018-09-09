Judaism for Non Jews–The Messianic Zionist religion that wants to recruit 7 billion members

OFFICIAL ISRAELI GOVERNMENT POLICY TO TURN 7 BILLION GENTILES AROUND THE WORLD INTO WORSHIPERS OF THE JEWS AND OF THE JEWISH STATE.
‘It’s a type of Zionist mission, which seeks to create a world religion whose believers adore the Jewish people and the State of Israel without belonging to either…The believers are required to accept the supremacy of Judaism but are not accepted into the Jewish people and are even barred from upholding such commandments as Sabbath observance. Anyone who wishes to be a Noahide is called upon mainly to recognize the Jewish people and its state…’
‘Jews possess an inner sanctity that draws them close to a divine level…The Jew has five levels of soul while the Noahide only has three levels and remains on an animalistic level, and this is written in the Kabbalah….’
ed note–the significance of the 2 paragraphs above that were lifted from the piece should not need a lot of elaborate explanation, but for those who are either newbies or else are still stuck in first…
