How They Do It– ‘Bob Woodward’s meticulous, frightening look inside the Trump White House’

President Trump, an impulsive, ill-informed leader whose advisers are trying to contain him.
ed note–by all means, all of you geniuses, prophets, and wunderkinds within the ‘trooth muuvmnt’–who on one hand say with dogmatic certainty that organized Jooish interests own Congress and the media (which they do) but then in the same breath claim that the same relentless and unprecedented assault by both Congress and a Media owned by Jooish interests against Trump is all just an act–pay no mind whatsoever to the glaring contradictions in your own statements nor to the obvious agenda at work in this article.
All sarcasm aside, please note the items highlighted in red and pay particular attention to all the noise which our unesteemed Shebrew essayist is obviously generating vis a vis Trump, Nixon and the ‘I’ word that dominates all political discussions in the US (and elsewhere) these days–Impeachment.
View original post 2,005 more words
