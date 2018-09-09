How They Do It– ‘Bob Woodward’s meticulous, frightening look inside the Trump White House’

ed note–by all means, all of you geniuses, prophets, and wunderkinds within the ‘trooth muuvmnt’–who on one hand say with dogmatic certainty that organized Jooish interests own Congress and the media (which they do) but then in the same breath claim that the same relentless and unprecedented assault by both Congress and a Media owned by Jooish interests against Trump is all just an act–pay no mind whatsoever to the glaring contradictions in your own statements nor to the obvious agenda at work in this article.