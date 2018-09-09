How They Do It– ‘Bob Woodward’s meticulous, frightening look inside the Trump White House’

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

President Trump, an impulsive, ill-informed leader whose advisers are trying to contain him.

ed note–by all means, all of you geniuses, prophets, and wunderkinds within the ‘trooth muuvmnt’–who on one hand say with dogmatic certainty that organized Jooish interests own Congress and the media (which they do) but then in the same breath claim that the same relentless and unprecedented assault by both Congress and a Media owned by Jooish interests against Trump is all just an act–pay no mind whatsoever to the glaring contradictions in your own statements nor to the obvious agenda at work in this article.

All sarcasm aside, please note the items highlighted in red and pay particular attention to all the noise which our unesteemed Shebrew essayist is obviously generating vis a vis Trump, Nixon and the ‘I’ word that dominates all political discussions in the US (and elsewhere) these days–Impeachment.

View original post 2,005 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s