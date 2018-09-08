The End Finally Comes for Alex Jones

His case–much like other characters who have enjoyed their 15 minutes of fame within the ‘alternative’ media courtesy of Judea, Inc’s deliberate decision to put them front and center–is one where he was brought high so that when he was dropped like the proverbial hot potato, he fell hard and in a very loud and dramatic manner that was seen/heard by all. Furthermore, Jones was an extremely useful tar baby who was constantly utilized in causing political headaches for Trump both before and after the election.