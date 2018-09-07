Neturei Karta–A short guide to the anti-Zionist’s favourite fringe Jewish sect

ed note–as we like to point out here often, and oftentimes to the intense aggravation and anger of many who just HATE being woken up from the comfort of their deep, dark slumber, a closer examination of the true beliefs of NK reveal that they are not ‘anti-Zionist’ as many believe. They use ‘technicalities’ within Judaism in making their argument that the PRESENT state of Israel is illegitimate, and all of this based on the fact that the ‘Moshaic’–the Jewish Messiah who will rule the world with a rod of iron–has not yet emerged, but that once he does, then all the murder and mayhem that has been the calling card of the…