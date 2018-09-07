Ed-note (Sabba) – “By way of deception thou shalt do war” is the well known slogan of the Mossad.
The first part of the sentence can be customized at will and has been the slogan of the whole tribe since time immemorial: by way of deception thou shalt live, by way of deception thou shalt deal with Gentiles, by way of deception thou shalt do just about everything. And that’s what crypto-judaism is all about.
The link below will take you to a must read book: “A History of the Marranos”.
It is among those books such as “The Controversy of Zion” “The Jewish Religion-its Influence Today”, “The Jews and their Lies”, “Jewish History, Jewish Religion” etc. which should be on the shelves of all Gentile homes.
It will shed a lot of light on the deceptive and manipulative mind of the chosenites in general and the crypto-jews in particular.
