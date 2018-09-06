How They Do It– ‘I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration’

ed note–no one with a keen interest towards living should underestimate the importance of what is taking place today vis a vis Judea, Inc’s drive in accomplishing what it tried unsuccessfully to do 2 years ago in preventing Trump’s election. Through its uncontested control of the media, intelligence services and the collective consciousness of the average Judaized American Yidiot who doesn’t have sense enough to see and comprehend the obvious taking place before his/her eyes, it is every bit as much a controlled demolition of an American president’s administration as was the felling of the Twin Towers on the morning of 9/11.