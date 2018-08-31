The TIPH of the iceberg: Foreign occupation of Israel

No UN Occupation Troops, “peacekeepers,” or TIPH “observers,” from Italy, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey, should be allowed in the Land of Israel. Cancel biased TIPH’s mandate now!

ed note–an important piece in better understanding the Judaic mindset and particularly where things are headed vis a vis Trump’s proposed ‘ultimate’ peace deal and why there is this over-the-top, 24/7/365 campaign to remove him from 1600 Pennsylvania ave before he can move forward with anything substantive in that regard.