Judge Rules Against Alex Jones and Infowars in Sandy Hook Lawsuit

The entire ‘Sandy Hook Hoax’ nonsense that took off like a wildfire within certain neighborhoods within the ‘911 Truth Movement’ was indeed a psyops from the beginning. Like a ticking time bomb, it was designed to destroy the credibility of anyone offering any alternative perspective or theory to the conventional spoon-fed disinfo given to the masses in the aftermath of each and every traumatic event that has deep political implications associated with it. Furthermore, the real aim of this psyop rooted in ‘cognitive infiltration’ as proposed by Obama’s then Information Czar Cass Sunstein is in frightening away those intelligence/law enforcement professionals whose credibility as operatives with an…