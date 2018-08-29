Trump warns of ‘violent change’ if Republicans lose midterm elections

US president calls on evangelical leaders to ‘make sure all of your people vote’ because ‘you’re one election away from losing everything you’ve got’

Ed note–Trump is not engaging in mere rhetoric here.

He was put in place by forces more powerful than he in order to prevent the TOTAL consummation of the United States–and by extension, the rest of the Western world–in the 2,000 year old revenge paradigm which Judea, Inc has been planning for ‘Rome’. His administration is a ‘Hail Mary’ pass and a last-ditch effort aimed at preventing the last scene of a screenplay written/produced/directed by Judea, Inc from taking place wherein Jewish interests bring about Armageddon as the necessary precursor to ushering in the ‘Messianic Era’ where ‘Moshiac’, the Judaic warlord whom Jews anticipate will lead their ‘New World Order’, announces his arrival on the world scene.

