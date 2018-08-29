Lest We Forget– John McCain: ‘I gave Russia blackmail dossier on Trump to FBI’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–just in case there was any doubt as to just why–in addition to other services he has performed for the Jewish state–there is this outpouring of love on behalf of Israel at the news of McCain’s death.

Note, all you ‘Trump is just LOVED by Djooz’ types–

No scathing OpEds in the JMSM condemning McCain for the role he played in leaking the Steele Dossier that features so prominently in the Mueller probe and in the entire ‘IMPEACH TRUMP’ screeching hurricane to which the entire world is now subjected on a daily basis.