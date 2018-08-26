Trump is about to squeeze Israel and US Jews are silent about it

ed note–The readers of this website will recall back when Trump first made his ‘Jew-rusalem’ declaration and when everybody and his brother, cousin, neighbor, the milkman and everyone in between reacted in in full-throat screech mode saying that this PROVED he was ‘owned by the Djooz’, that it was this website, almost singularly sad to say, who said that the reason for Trump doing this was in pushing forward his ‘peace deal’ by taking Jew-rusalem off the table which had been for 50 years the one impediment to moving forward to some kind of resolution to the problem.