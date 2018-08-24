Top Israeli MK minister vows to ‘push back’ against Trump’s promised price for embassy move

Tzachi Hanegbi says Israel has ‘no need to worry’ after US president pledges Jerusalem will pay for his recognition of the capital
ed note–no one should underestimate the implications of what Hanegbi is insinuating here–
1. Political assassination via the Mueller probe
2. Literal assassination as Israel achieved with JFK
3. False flag attack against an American target by Israel’s Mossad
4. Total collapse of the economy which is completely under the itchy trigger finger of organized Jewish interests, a possibility which Trump referenced just today.
At the very least, all can expect extreme measures on the part of Judea, Inc in preventing Trump from moving forward with his plans which run counter to the entire ‘Greater Israel’ project that Judea Inc has been planning and plotting now for 4,000 years.
View original post 596 more words
Advertisements