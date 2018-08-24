Top Israeli MK minister vows to ‘push back’ against Trump’s promised price for embassy move

The Ugly Truth

Tzachi Hanegbi says Israel has ‘no need to worry’ after US president pledges Jerusalem will pay for his recognition of the capital

ed note–no one should underestimate the implications of what Hanegbi is insinuating here–

1. Political assassination via the Mueller probe

2. Literal assassination as Israel achieved with JFK

3. False flag attack against an American target by Israel’s Mossad

4. Total collapse of the economy which is completely under the itchy trigger finger of organized Jewish interests, a possibility which Trump referenced just today.