How They Do It– ‘Congress, Do Your Job and Impeach the President’

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

After President Trump’s Terrible Tuesday, Republican lawmakers need to stop pretending that there are any red lines that he won’t cross.

ed note–we know who owns and runs the media in America (and especially the NY Times) and if after recent events (including this piece coming from no less than the Editorial Board of the NYT) anyone claiming any intellectual credibility/authority for themselves in their continued denial of the fact that there is an overt, over-the-top, no-holds-barred war against Trump on the part of organized Jewish interests might as well believe that, well, that ‘no one died at Sandy Hook’.

View original post 1,073 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s