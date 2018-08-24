Donald Trump told ‘the countdown to impeachment has already started’

ed note–it should not need mentioning, but we’ll do it anyway, if for no other reason than if we don’t, the obvious central point in all of this will totally escape a ‘truth muuvmnt’ that has now for all intents and purposes become as defunct and as dysfunctional as a Ferrari with no engine in it–

Where are all those powerful Jewish organizations–left, right, and in between– rushing to Trump’s defense? Where are all the threats, maneuvers and machinations–some very hush-hush and others very loud and proud–that typically arise whenever some ‘kept’ politician finds him/herself embroiled in some imbroglio that threatens his/her removal as a cog in the great Merkava tank which Judea, Inc has constructed in achieving the great Judaic agenda? Where were the ‘fixers’ to warn Cohen off from his recent about-face? Where is the 24/7…