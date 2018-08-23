It could be Trump’s worst day, ever…Manafort guilty on eight counts and Cohen cuts a plea deal with the feds

The Ugly Truth

ed note–all the various eks-purts, jeen-yussis, and prah-fits who deduced from the beginning that Trump was ushered into power by Djooz just because he has a 'jooish' daughter and has said nice things about Netanyahu, keep in mind that the author of this gloating piece, Jennifer Rubin–

…Is a died-in-the-wool/marinated-to-the-bone-marrow Neocon warmonger and Israel firster and who is allied with

other died-in-the-wool/marinated-to-the-bone-marrow Neocon warmongers and Israel firsters







along with dozens of others.