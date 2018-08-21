You Say you want a Revolution?Yahweh the God of the Old Testament calls for endless war and Revolution

Blog of Staś

By Staś

“Thou shalt not consent unto him, nor hearken unto him; neither shall thine eye pity him, neither shalt thou spare, neither shalt thou conceal him: But thou shalt surely kill him; thine hand shall be first upon him to put him to death, and afterwards the hand of all the people.” (Deuteronomy 13:8-9)

Are war revolutions and magic made to bring about the fulfillment of Old Testament Biblical law? This notion is never openly discussed.

It is also never discussed that war and revolution are revenge for the victory of Rome or Babylon upon Judea, or revenge for the victory of Jesus Christ.

Yet why not? Just because a revolution might be spoken about as communist or “godless” does not mean such things do not serve the religion of Judaism.

Throw away your conspiracy notebooks. You don’t need 8 years of grad school to attempt to figure out…