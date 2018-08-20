Trump to Jordanian king–‘I want to advance a peace agreement in the Middle East, because if my administration cannot achieve a deal, no administration will be able to.’

ed note–before all the usual suspects react with all the typical emotions and hysterics concerning what appears to be the ‘racist’ statement by Trump vis a vis a future Israeli PM being named ‘Mohammed’, consider who the target audience was of that statement–Israeli Jews who Trump knows are going to react with all the typical Jrama and hysterics once his peace plan is unveiled.

Also pay close attention to what he said concerning his presidency being the ‘last chance’ for a peace deal ever, and why it has to be he who gets the job done.

