The Conspiracy movement has been stung.

By Staś

Big Tech/Big Data it seems is immune from lawsuits , libel, defamation, and they are in league with the Deep State and the “old media”. No one wins against Big tech except for big tech.

They control our lives now. They are going after Putin and Trump. Now the seek to tie up Trump and the “truth Movement. They are going to continue the Russia did it narrative. Now they seek to bind Trump up and tie him to “Info warrior” and internet star Alex Jones. They want to crush the 1st amendment and derail the “Trump Train.”

Jones like a spy has “rolled up” everyone in the Truth movement” Crushed any other dissenting voices and now that he is going down will drag “the movement” and the 1st amendment down with him? Looks like it.

Jones as a willing agent or a dope has “stung” the truth movement. The social media platforms Trump used against themselves are fighting back big time.

The Truth movement and the patriot moment was originally decimated by the OKC bombing. After that the feds penetrated them all with agents.

They were many of them very weird anyway.

I 100% endorse that theory of Michel Collins Piper that the OKC bomber Timothy James McVeigh was a man playing a role. He was sent in to watch the right wing pro gun militia type groups. He was in deep. Pipe explained that this was a man at war with himself. For he was a warrior doing what he was told, yet McVeigh had agreed in his heart with a lot of what the pro gun types were saying. I think he was very angry about Waco. No under cover lie there.

Israeli Intelligence piggy backed his operation blew by it and blew up the Federal Building in OKC.

The Israeli network in America want the USA to go to war in Iraq right then and there. What saved the county? The Realpolitik of President Bill Clinton. Clinton realized going into Iraq was bad for him. Did Clinton want to save America? No. Was he good for Iraq? No he bombed and starved the children of Iraq. No fly zone sanction ect. He was brutal. But Bill was smart enough to know boots on the ground in Iraq would ruin his power.

He defied the Israelis in private. The gave him Monica Lewinsky.

Thank God Alex Jones was there to cover the OKC bombing. Right? He covered the event and revel all sorts of exciting info. But so what he did not go all the way and tie it to the higher source. Not the way Mike Piper did.

At the tip of the pyramid he is a lie. Mike Piper was not a lie Alex is.

The con man wins. The con man wins our confidence. He sells you buy. In the lingo con man you a mark. A dupe.

“You talk the lingo,” short con grifter Roy says to Myra in The Grifters.

A mark who keeps coming back to be scammed is like a cult follower.

Jones has be a total fake from the star. He is a wonderful actor salesman and Bile study pal.

He even admits he is an actor to a point. He seems to be close to many entertainers. They no the drill and work with him.

He stunned the minds of the thrill seekers and the disenfranchised with is death defying visit to the Bohemian Grove. I am not a fan of it. It is one of many of bizare places and things the rich do. But sneaking in there. Who care. Have you never crashed a party of the rich.

Yale Harvard all the Hedge fund banks and other elite groups have restricted access events. It is the world of the rich. The goy the other are not permitted to enter. Yet people think they enter by looking at You Tube.

I am sorry poor people you know nothing about the life of the Rich and the CIA and the rest of it unless your in it. The best you can do is steer clear of them.

Jones went into the Grove with ultra left wing journalist Jon Ronson . They are both full of shit. They are entertainment people either building up mystery and fear and intrigue or in the case of Jon Ronson tear it down.

Comic Joe Rogan now as popular as Jones jokes around with him but controls much of the narrative.

Rogan is a force in pop culture America. He is perfect for our times. He keeps up with the You tube podcast world. Endless talks about “Science” famous people martial arts and “mistakes” the famous make. He is His message Alex is crazy dude. Everything is crazy. Alex is crazy. The message of Rogan. Be intelligent like me watch mix martial arts smoke weed work out free you mind with DMT.

Joe is smart and smooth he tells you what is cool and super interesting . He is Tim Ferriss meets the UFC. Alex is his friend but he will tell you Alex is wacky.

Rogan even talks about Israeli war crimes with the attractive journalist Abby Martin who quit RT.

Perhaps they mean well? I don’t know. All I know is it’s lost in a gaggle of LSD fog.

It is eaten up with things that will massage your mind. Lets not admit that we don’t know a dam thing. Lets not hurt anybody. It’s all good dude.

It’s Seinfield on weed with sweaty mixed martial and porn talk. Even if that does not please you few can resit talking about famous people.

Alex is in reality very similar to any actor or news caster. It’s just that he comforts and controls a different group

Ronson speaks more to the high brow snobs who love to attack the Jones crowd. Yet he is a friend.

Alex is real Alex is fake. He is Art Bell of Coast to Coat Am meets Billy Gram. He is very Biblical. The narrative of The Bohemian Grove is very Biblical. Though shall not worship false gods. By the way the Grove god may very well be Yahweh anyway. Gods are very complex the names have many meaning.

In a defining moment in the Jones Grove adventure story Jones turns to a gas station attendant. Who looks like a B movie actor to me anyway.

What do you think is going on Jones asks the guy.

“Satan is building his Army”

OMG people watching though I will follow Alex to hell and back. He is for real.

Callers gush on the phone to Jones. “Alex more people are waking up every day”.

The net effect of David Icke and Jones even if you don’t like them is to believe in nothing.

The brilliance of Jones and Icke is they have made it safe fun and entertaining to “fight the NWO”.

The Brilliance of Jones and Icke is no different then say the James bond films. Don’t be fooled they Spector of the Illuminati Globalist control everything.

Yet we the people have strong minds we watch info wars 24 hour a day coverage of everything.

Powerful liberal media people and actors and stand up comics destroy Jones every night and day. Mention his name and you look like an asshole.

In espionage the Counter Intelligence sometimes send a man in to find the the spy networks that seek to harm them and they infiltrate them with an alfa dog and some point “roll up” there network and take them down. Or they can guide them in a certain direct. They can do a lot of things.

As a result of the work of conspiracy theory many now believe in nothing all things are fake.

A phone of a girl with the satanic and sign mean to the mind. Sandy Hook was fake. Trump is fake. The nuns who came to comfort the dead at Sandy hook fake.

They are now showing aspects of mental illness or embarce Nihilism.

The truth is certain members of the military and business work are behind Trump. It is pure realpolitik. They want to save their stake in the empire. We have to back Trump or were finished.

We have to back Putin. Or we are finished.

Trump is a businessman and a seller as well. The NY Jews who run the world or much of it know this. The J street the K street as well as Hollywood and the new king pins who run the Social Media platforms know this.

They know Trump had to be a “friend” to Jones. They will now use this against Trump. Make him look like a nut. Article 25 him

Why stop there? They are big gamblers and con men. Go for it take the marks to the cleaners. Go for it all. Roll them all up.

Tie Jones to the Holocaust destroy free speech destroy the president. Get back on track and get your war with Iran and Russia.

It is no a sin. After ll the Bible the OT instructs the chosen to destroy.

Jones himself loves the role he plays and you will see he get more crazy. He himself may yet go down. You live the role as a spy. You make it real. it can kill you as well.

We should not feel sorry for Jones taking down free speech, he was there all alone to perform that function.

The infamous “Bilderberg Group” that Jones and others say is super powerful. But the Jewish and the pro Israel types are the 1%.

That does not mean that the gentiles around them and even some of the Jews themselves do not fear fear the fanatical side of the Judaic rule.

Civil war within Israel itself is also a huge threat.

Some of the goody goody Bilderberg type even stick up for the Palestinians they get shut down of coarse

They fear the Mossad and the fanatical side of the Judaic system they live in as well.

And real war and raw physical power exist among the non-Jewish as well. The president of China has told them all off recently.

I can see the point the Saker makes on Putin he has got trouble on his end from the Jewish. However he is in control. He is the Tsar the Jews fear he has boxed in the Israelis for the most part.

At this time Russia and even America (part of the military anyway) will contain Judea.

Rome vs Judea Part II is on.

By the way no one can do damage like a spy and a con man. Remember when an Italian american FBI man decided to work with a Jewish con man.?

Melvin Weinberg was an American con artist, charlatan and federal government informant who is known for his involvement in the Abscam sting operation in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

He rolled them all up and was doing so much damage he ate into the business of the CIA and “others” He did a bit to well they shut it down.

The 2000 year old plan of the people of the war god is at hand. What will they do to keep it going?

They world has never seen the likes of the Atomic weapons and the WWII gambit the 911 and the rest of it.

However they are other cultures other people other warriors. In a very primal very deep sense looks at the smoky fires of the 911 and is impressed with the trick but he fights on. In the wider history of mankind it’s just another huge war. The warrior rises and is an instinctual enemy of the witch the con man the devil and the trickster.

There is the coldest harshest reality that comes to light in combat. Even the power of the Rabbi the magic man cannot contain at all times every aspect the reality of War. They did in WWII. They want more.

Jesus the savior in my view tried to save the world from the supremacist nature of the warlike OT

The Founding fathers were fans of Hellenic logic. They tried to put in place safe guards to protect liberty by defending free speech. The Lords of high tech want you to talk they way they want you to talk.

We all love a good mystery story a horror movie a thrilling detective show. Remember they are stories. Some aspects to them are real not all.

Truth be told when you read a book like Finale judgment it will not only change life it is very thrilling. The darkest secrets are reveled.

But it is a very suppressed book. No 3 hr Alex Jones show on that book.

Jones and the Sander Hookers have done a lot of damage.They have ruined any normal conversation regarding 911 and other important topics.

The Sandy Hookers destroyed the career of Mike Piper.

In this the modern technocratic era. The con men now use big data the internet and complex algorithms to direct the swarms.

The people are the swarm. It is a contest of giants. A fight for control of the swarm and swarm against swarm. Big Data vs Big data. PR pro vs PR pro.

A battle of Titans. They know most people are driven by emotion.

Jones is a man that creates emotional reaction. People follow him with great devotion or become enraged by his idiocy.

I for one am quite happy he is going down. They will try to tie Jones and his followers to Trump. The goal is to roll them all up and take Trump down. For “insanity” and racism and holocaust denial.

Those of us you dislike Jones knew he was trouble from the start. His cult flowers will work themsleves into a frenzy over attacks on him.

It is a new chapter in the war between Trump and the JMSM. Between Judea and Rome.

