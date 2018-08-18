Alex Jones destroying evidence in Sandy Hook case, claim says

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

Father of one of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting says the removal of posts on Infowars’ accounts amounts to destroying evidence.

ed note–keep in mind that this–a very public and official ‘investigation’ into the ‘real’ events at Sandy Hook–is EXACTLY what the Sandy Hook Hoaxers have been screaming about for almost 6 years, and now that it has arrived, are in panic mode over the very real and very likely disastrous outcome that awaits them as a result of all their nuttery.

View original post 440 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s