Alex Jones destroying evidence in Sandy Hook case, claim says

Father of one of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting says the removal of posts on Infowars’ accounts amounts to destroying evidence.

ed note–keep in mind that this–a very public and official ‘investigation’ into the ‘real’ events at Sandy Hook–is EXACTLY what the Sandy Hook Hoaxers have been screaming about for almost 6 years, and now that it has arrived, are in panic mode over the very real and very likely disastrous outcome that awaits them as a result of all their nuttery.